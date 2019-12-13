3.40 RUB
Who and why considers NATO a North Atlantic organization of bandits
China has proposed calling NATO the North Atlantic Bandit Organization amid US actions to foment regional conflicts and manipulate its allies (there is no more accurate name), the Chinese newspaper Global Times said following the alliance's summit in Vilnius.
The states, as the leader of this gang, prefer to manipulate their lackeys to foment conflicts while watching them from afar.
NATO has become a no-cost way of military presence, Chinese observers rightly
