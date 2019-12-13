Who is looking for profit in the internal political conflict in Georgia?

A fight in Parliament and an attempt to approve the draft law on foreign agents number two. An internal political conflict is breaking out in Georgia. Double standards, open discontent of EU figures and crowds of protesters on the streets. Who is the scriptwriter and who is the director?

The draft law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in Georgia ironically exposed the obviousness of its presence. The ruling Georgian Dream party reintroduced the draft of the scandalous law into parliament. After all, it was already withdrawn in March 2023 amid criticism from the West and protests in Tbilisi. Therefore, the new attempt to regulate the activities of structures that are engaged in political activities with foreign money is not going smoothly. Sabotage is in the works. During the consideration of the document, deputies put up a fight in the parliament. The executive secretary of Georgian Dream was labeled a "Russian agent." Representatives of the opposition found no arguments (besides fists) to his reply that such laws are in force not only in Russia, but in other countries as well.