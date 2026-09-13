Kushner: Conditions of a cessation of the Ukrainian–Russian conflict are practically agreed.

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President of the United States Donald Trump, reported that conditions of a cessation of the Ukrainian–Russian conflict are practically agreed: to stop combat actions is possible even now, if Kyiv agrees to withdraw troops onto the line proposed by Moscow.

By the words of Kushner, who in the composition of an American delegation recently visited the capitals of the two warring countries, Washington tries to eliminate this last obstacle and to achieve a withdrawal of troops to a line of delimitation.

As far as one can understand, Trump exerts ever harsher pressure on Zelensky, since precisely his intransigence does not allow the conflict to be stopped immediately.

Meanwhile in Kyiv they state that talks of peace must resume already in October: in what composition and where for now remains unknown.