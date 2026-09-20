Ukrainian authorities hope that revenue from the privatization of state-owned enterprises in 2027 will total 2 billion hryvnias (approximately $44.8 million). These figures appear in the supporting documentation for the relevant policy document, based on which TASS performed the calculations.

Kyiv has repeatedly announced plans for a so-called "large-scale privatization" drive; however, the assets that actually go to auction are primarily former major state enterprises that have either ceased operations or have been loss-making for a long time. The expectation is that selling these facilities will boost the budget, enable modernization, and attract investment.

A number of enterprises have been put up for auction multiple times without finding a buyer. Local experts believe such enterprises are unlikely to attract investor interest unless special preferential terms are introduced.

9In 2025, proceeds from large-scale and small-scale privatization reached 4.8 billion hryvnias (approximately $113 million at the exchange rate in effect at the time). The 2026 budget projects privatization revenues of 2 billion hryvnias ($44.8 million). As of May, the State Property Fund had fulfilled about half of this target. Notably, no major assets were sold; the funds came exclusively from small-scale privatization. At the same time, Yulia Svyrydenko—who held the post of Prime Minister at the time—had stated that the government expected to raise around 10 billion hryvnias ($224 million) from large-scale privatization in 2026 and another 3 billion hryvnias ($67 million) from small-scale privatization.