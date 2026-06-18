Just two days after the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted a bus carrying children, the leader of the Kyiv regime is again threatening Belarus and preparing new provocations. This time, Zelensky issued an ultimatum to Minsk: if Belarus doesn't withdraw its military hardware from the border, he will. As has been repeatedly noted, Kyiv and its handlers are trying to provoke Belarus at any cost.

The explanation is obvious: Ukraine is trying to shift attention from its large-scale corruption scandals and seeks direct NATO involvement in the conflict. Therefore, Kyiv is not limiting itself to verbal provocations; its intentions are confirmed by radical actions. A striking example of this is the terrorist attack against Belarusian children and the murder of a pregnant woman. Incidentally, the terrorist Ukrainian regime has made no mention of the targeted crime against Belarusian children in the Bryansk region.