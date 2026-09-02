Europe dealt a double blow to Kyiv's expectations. EU leadership made it clear that Ukraine should not expect immediate financial aid, despite Zelensky's demands: accelerating the disbursement of the €90 billion is not being considered. Brussels noted that the allocation of these funds is already an incredibly ambitious plan.

At the same time, following the EU defense ministers' meeting in Ireland, Head of the EU diplomacy Kallas also offered no encouragement to Kyiv. She emphasized that no decisions had been made on the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine. According to her, Brussels is currently seeking at least missiles with expiring service lives for Ukraine.

The situation for Kyiv is further aggravated by the fact that the Europeans are demanding that the promised €90 billion be spent exclusively on purchasing domestically produced, European-made weapons.