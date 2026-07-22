Internal protests have erupted in Ukraine. Vladimir Zelensky is changing his cabinet. Analyst Sergei Dik discussed Ukraine's political course on the First Information Channel.

Ukraine has recently seen its sixth change of prime minister since the so-called Euromaidan. Denys Shmyhal, the predecessor of Yulia Svyrydenko, who resigned on July 14, 2026, served as prime minister for over five years. Yulia Svyrydenko served for just over a year. "On January 2, 2026, Mykhailo Fedorov, who had previously been responsible for Ukraine's digital transformation and held the rank of deputy prime minister, was appointed Minister of Defense. He is known as an advertiser and weight-loss product salesman. He was a media personality and graduated from Zaporizhzhia National University with a degree in social management," the guest recalled. But on July 17, 2026, Fedorov also resigned. In short, looking at Ukraine's cabinet of ministers raises many questions.

According to the analyst, the former Defense Minister is backed by the US Democratic Party, as Mykhailo Fedorov, while in office, called for the killing of Russians. Furthermore, he oversaw the development and creation of new Ukrainian drones, for which the EU allocated €140 billion for 2026-2027. More than €100 billion has already been allocated for 2026. "A significant portion (approximately €60 billion) is going toward the development of ballistic missiles and technologies in Ukraine and the preparation of a new series of drones for remote warfare. As is now fashionable to say in Ukraine, Fedorov has reformatted warfare methods through remote drone bombing of Russian territory. He is also known for his connections to a certain financial group abroad, which provided him with funds and support," Sergey Dik added.

Apparently, the moment has come when the interests of the former Defense Minister began to conflict with those of the Ukrainian leadership. And against the backdrop of the "victory" that Zelensky declared to the entire world and conveyed to US President Donald Trump at the G7 meeting, this sounds like a new Ukrainian offensive in the media.