Kyrgyzstan to Host Meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers

A meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states is taking place on October 15 in Kyrgyzstan.

The agenda includes a work plan for 2027, the development of cooperation in military education and personnel training, and the advancement of a joint air defense system.

The Belarusian delegation is led by the Minister of Defense. Before the meeting, Viktor Khrenin and his counterparts paid tribute to the memory of Soviet soldiers in Cholpon-Ata.