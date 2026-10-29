In the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region a ceasefire regime continues to operate, within the framework of which a large humanitarian mission is taking place.

The agreement between the Russian and Ukrainian sides on its conduct was reached with the mediation of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. This was stated by the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Yana Lantratova, who heads the Russian delegation. She spoke about the details of the negotiation process and outlined the priority steps for implementing the mission.

“With the First Lady of the United States of America Melania Trump we have reached an agreement with the Ukrainian side on conducting a large humanitarian mission. First of all, this is a humanitarian mission. Our task was to determine the population’s needs for humanitarian aid, what people need. We requested information, formed for ourselves a list of what is necessary: food products, medicines, hygiene products, fuel,” Yana Lantratova noted.

In connection with the conduct of the humanitarian mission a silence regime is in effect. According to Lantratova, the agreement is being observed. There have been no incidents during this period of time. The military are carrying out all the necessary engineering and technical work. Demining of roads is under way.