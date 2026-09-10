Large-Scale Military Exercises Thunder of Perkūnas to be Held in Lithuania

Lithuania is once again preparing for large-scale military exercises. The Thunder of Perkūnas maneuvers will begin on September 17, involving thousands of troops, reservists, and volunteers, as well as hundreds of combat and support vehicles.

The stated objective of the exercises is to test the Lithuanian army's readiness, practice inter-unit coordination, and carry out national defense tasks. The local population will have to contend with vehicle checks and elements of a curfew. The training will conclude on October 15.