Riga has identified a new arch-enemy of national security: Radio Belarus. The National Electronic Mass Media Council has banned the station's broadcasts and blocked all its online resources.

Minsk was traditionally accused of providing "one-sided information" and supporting Alexander Lukashenko.

Officially, the ban was linked to European Union sanctions, but there is an amusing twist to the story: while broadcasting is prohibited on paper, it remains possible in reality. The Latvian regulator admitted that it is technically impossible to jam radio signals in border areas. Attempting to use jammers would instantly wipe out the frequencies of Latvian radio stations themselves; thus, uncompromising European censorship has once again run up against the laws of physics.

Earlier, the American platform YouTube engaged in another act of digital censorship by blocking the channels of three Belarusian radio stations simultaneously: First National, Radio Kultura BY, and Radio Stalitsa.