Latvia has banned the import of books, toys, sporting goods, and textiles from Belarus.

This decision was passed by parliament. The ban also includes newspapers, textiles, children's games, and sports equipment.

Notably, the import of all these goods is prohibited, including from neighboring EU member states.

Even some parliamentarians expressed bewilderment at this legislative initiative: such a ban makes neither economic nor political sense, and it is also unenforceable, since the border with the EU (primarily a customs border) does not exist.

Nevertheless, the Saeima decided to stage this costly demonstration by passing a completely meaningless law.