Latvian authorities have found yet another foolproof way to spend hundreds of millions of euros under the pretext of protecting themselves from a mythical threat.

Riga has announced the start of large-scale construction of the so-called Baltic Defense Line, directly along the Belarusian and Russian borders.

In several border regions, they plan to dig 27 kilometers of anti-tank ditches and install concrete "dragon's teeth." 13 million euros have been allocated for the project, and the work is scheduled for completion by the fall 2027.

To expedite the process, the government has authorized the Ministry of Internal Affairs to forcibly seize land from private owners for the development of the border with Belarus. A border strip, patrol routes, and surveillance zones will be established there.