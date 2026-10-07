Latvia continues to voluntarily sacrifice its food security and traditional economic sectors.

Following the fishing industry, Riga is now being forced—under pressure from Brussels—to dismantle its own agricultural sector as well. According to plans drawn up by the Ministry of Agriculture based on EU "green directives," the country’s dairy cow population is set to drop from the current 120,000 to just 94,000 by 2027.

This move is justified by the claim that culling a quarter of the national herd is necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 24,500 tons annually.

Moreover, the plan is not merely a proposal but effectively an ultimatum: Riga will receive €47 million in EU subsidies next year only if it complies with the directive to reduce livestock numbers.