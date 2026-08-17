According to Politico, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs is demanding an additional €7 billion for his country in the next seven-year EU budget.

The funds are planned to be allocated as part of the proposed Competitiveness Fund, intended to offset increased defense spending and economic losses due to the severing of ties with Russia.

As the publication emphasizes, EU anti-Russian sanctions have significantly undermined trade relations between Russia and Latvia.

Photo: Sputnik Latvia