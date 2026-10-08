Latvia’s Saeima Bans Municipal Deputies from Entering Belarus and

Latvia’s Saeima Has Banned Municipal Deputies from Entering Belarus and Russia

In Latvia, municipal deputies have been forbidden to visit Belarus and Russia. The decision was supported unanimously by all who voted in the country’s parliament. Considerations of national security and countering hybrid threats were named as the official justification for the tightening of the regime.

Previously, it should be recalled, the ban applied only to members of parliament and a number of state officials. The authors of the bill, however, expressed dissatisfaction that regional politicians had continued to make regular trips eastward on personal or business matters.

Notably, the restrictions that have been adopted directly contradict Article 98 of the Constitution of the Republic of Latvia, which guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of movement and to unhindered departure from the state.