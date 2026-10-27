Latvia to Extend Ban on Non-Scheduled Bus Services across Borders with Belarus and Russia for a Year

The Latvian government plans to extend the ban on international non-scheduled bus services through border crossings with Belarus and Russia for one year, BelTA reports.

According to Latvian authorities, the ban will be in effect from November 1, 2026, to October 31, 2027. It applies to all carriers, regardless of the country of registration of the legal entity or vehicle. Currently, the restrictions are in effect until October 31, 2026.

The ban applies to services operating through the Paternieki checkpoint on the Belarusian border (Grigorovshchina on the Belarusian side), as well as the Grebnevo and Terekhovo checkpoints on the Russian border (Ubylinka and Burachki on the Russian side).

Restrictions on scheduled passenger services have not yet been imposed. However, amendments to the law on road transport have been prepared, which provide for a ban on regular and irregular international passenger transport by bus to Belarus and the Russian Federation from January 10, 2027, as well as a ban on international transit transport through Latvia to these countries.