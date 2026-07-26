Latvia has decided to defy geography. It will replace 235 road signs with names of Belarusian and Russian cities. The initiative has been supported by the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Latvia.

The replacement project is expected to cost approximately €120,000. The work is scheduled to be completed by September 30, 2026. Meanwhile, Latvia regularly faces funding shortages for healthcare. The country lags behind its neighbors and European Union standards, leading to growing queues for doctors and hospitals unable to accommodate all patients on time.