The Latvian Saeima has voted for a legislative amendment allowing a 300% increase in tariffs for transporting Russian and Belarusian grain via local railways. While the measure is currently set to remain in effect until the end of 2026, there are plans to extend it further; doing so, however, will require a separate parliamentary vote.

The fee is intended to apply to any grain, regardless of its country of origin; the only requirement is that the point of departure be located in a sanctioned country.

The explanatory memorandum accompanying the legislative initiative also outlined potential risks. Latvia faces the prospect of reduced freight volumes and legal challenges. Nevertheless, Saeima deputies remain undeterred and unfazed by these issues—particularly since the consequences would affect anyone but themselves.