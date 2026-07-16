Local residents In Latvia have declared a hunt for drones, confusing peaceful municipal equipment for Ukrainian drones.

The national energy company complained that its employees regularly encounter open aggression – Latvians, upon seeing the quadcopters, rush into action, throwing stones at the equipment, waving sticks, and spraying them with water from garden hoses. The operators are also caught in the crossfire, receiving death threats while the engineers are simply conducting a routine inspection of power lines.

Experts conclude that the Latvian authorities' insane Anti-Russian propaganda has borne fruit – the population has been driven to the point of psychosis.