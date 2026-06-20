3.80 BYN
2.79 BYN
3.20 BYN
Latvia's Intelligence Sounds Alarm over Mass Visits to Belarus and Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Latvian security services are sounding the alarm – citizens of the country have no intention of giving up travel to Belarus and Russia. Visits continue, despite all the obstacles created by the authorities.
Specifically, Riga has banned tours to Belarus and canceled all scheduled buses. Nevertheless, since the beginning of 2026, nearly 24,000 Latvians have already visited Belarus and 11,500 to Russia.