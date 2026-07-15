Latvia's Minister of Culture Demands Removal of Russian Language from State Media

Latvian Minister of Culture Nauris Puntulis issued a statement calling for the complete ban on the Russian language in the state media, TASS reports.

"Content still exists, and we have no reason for Russian-language content to exist in an independent European nation-state. Especially in the current military situation. What does it mean that it's diminished? It should disappear completely, that's all," the LSM portal quotes the Minister as saying.

Earlier, Puntulis issued an order banning the use of Russian in public spaces by subordinate institutions. According to the order, these authorities and institutions are required to comply with state language requirements, preventing the use of Russian in situations related to the performance of their functions. This applies, for example, to international events of any kind, advertising, and websites. The institutions must comply with the Minister's order by July 30.