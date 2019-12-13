Latvia celebrates Independence Day

The creation of the Republic of Latvia was proclaimed 102 years ago. This holiday is one of the main public holidays in the neighboring country. In 1918, for the first time in history, Latvians were given an opportunity of sovereign existence and gained the right to independently determine their own destiny. The President of Belarus has sent his congratulations to the Latvian people on this anniversary. Alexander Lukashenko noted that fraternal, good-neighborly relations have always existed between our peoples. He also wished the Latvians a cloudless sky overhead, confidence in the future and prosperity.