Lavrov Comments on Simultaneous Visits of CIA Chief and Vatican Representative to Moscow

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the simultaneous visits to Moscow by the CIA director and the head of Vatican diplomacy demonstrate both sides' desire to hold talks with Russia, TASS reports.

The minister's attention was drawn to the fact that both Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher and CIA Director John Ratcliffe suddenly appeared in Moscow "on the same day," arriving in Russia for meetings with their Russian counterparts.

Lavrov was asked to comment on their visits, to which the Russian Foreign Minister responded succinctly: "In both cases, the desire of those who visited us is to come and talk."