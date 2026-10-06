Moscow hears NATO’s statements about preparing for war with Russia and is keeping its ear to the ground. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said so at a press conference after talks with the foreign minister of East Timor.

On 5 October Bloomberg reported that NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe is developing a strategy for a potential conflict with Moscow.

Sergei Lavrov, minister of foreign affairs of Russia:

“We have heard many times that NATO is a defensive alliance, but that did not save Yugoslavia, it did not save Afghanistan, it did not save Libya. True enough, in all those countries the NATO people did not save themselves either. They are now trying to extend their military presence to the Far East, to South-East Asia, to North-East Asia. We spoke of this today with my colleague. So we hear them, but we keep our ear to the ground, as we say, and, above all, we are dealing with the tasks the president has set within the special military operation — not to allow any threats to the Russian Federation from our western neighbours.”

European politicians constantly frighten their own populations with “hybrid threats” from Russia. This is done chiefly in order to divert attention from their internal problems.