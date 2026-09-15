Peace process regarding the Ukrainian crisis could have been concluded a year ago had European countries not scuttled the agreements reached in Anchorage.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to him, it is precisely Western interference and the European Union’s intransigent stance—which grants the Kyiv regime carte blanche—that are preventing a cessation of hostilities.

Lavrov also announced a planned meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The minister emphasized that Moscow has never refused contact, yet the collective West continues to use Kyiv as the spearhead of its aggression against Russia, turning a blind eye to the crimes committed by the Kyiv authorities.