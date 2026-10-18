Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes Volodymyr Zelensky is not interested in continuing negotiations with Russia, TASS reports.

“We have only one conclusion: Zelensky does not want negotiations. He has derailed them more than once,” Lavrov said at a press conference following a ministerial meeting of the ninth Russia–GCC Strategic Dialogue.

According to Lavrov, even after agreements to continue dialogue were reached with the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Ukrainian side, in Moscow’s view, took actions that hindered further negotiations.

Lavrov also explained why he believes Zelensky is not seeking an agreement with Moscow: he said Zelensky understands that any deal acceptable to Russia and the United States would spell the end of his political career, and therefore does not even want to move toward such an agreement.

Zelensky, for his part, said Ukraine depends on Washington’s position.

“We have to be pragmatic: if the United States supports Russia, we won’t be able to hold out,”

the outlet Strana quoted him as saying.