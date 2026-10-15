According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s approach to the "diesel deal" constitutes a direct and blunt challenge to Donald Trump, RIA Novosti reports.

"A deal was proposed, and we supported it; however, Mr. Zelenskyy has stated more than once: 'Don't bother me with this diesel deal—give me missiles for the Patriot system instead. I need to keep striking Russia’s energy sector, including its oil refineries,'" Lavrov said following the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

The minister noted that such behavior has become typical for the head of the Kyiv regime, who believes that the whole world owes him, while he himself is under no obligation to provide anything in return. Furthermore, he is unwilling to take constructive steps that would be based on genuine equality, Lavrov emphasized.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister reiterated that Russia remains open to sensible and honest negotiations regarding Ukraine.

On Friday, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a telephone conversation. Following the call, the U.S. President announced a major agreement in the energy sector: Moscow—contingent on the operational status of its oil refineries—will supply up to 3 million tons of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets. To facilitate this, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has issued sanctions exemption, which will remain in effect until April 7.

On Saturday, the Russian government partially lifted its ban on diesel exports. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that Moscow is prepared to supply 300,000 tons in October, 500,000 tons in November, and up to one million tons in December. Looking ahead, the volume could increase to as much as three million tons per month. Novak emphasized that the domestic market will remain fully supplied with diesel.