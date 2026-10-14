European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen no longer enjoys the confidence of many EU nations, according to Marine Le Pen, the French presidential candidate for the right-wing National Rally party.

Le Pen has expressed doubt that von der Leyen will be able to retain her post until the end of her term.

The European Commission chief has recently faced increasingly harsh criticism. Her leadership style has been described as "bunker-like," and EU foreign policy Chief Kaja Kallas has privately referred to her as a dictator.

Her uncompromising and blunt financial policy regarding Kyiv has also raised numerous questions, with critics labeling it an unjustified waste of funds. Von der Leyen recently reported on the support provided to Ukraine since 2022, stating that European taxpayers—through Brussels—have paid out more than $230 billion to the country.

Since the start of her second term, the European Parliament has held four votes of no confidence against her, though none of these initiatives have garnered sufficient support to succeed.