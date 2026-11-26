YouTube views across various platforms are already approaching one million, while Europeans on social media applaud Minsk’s tough pragmatism.

The interview given by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to the magazine Le Point has broken into the global news agenda: media outlets are full of reports. The geography of publications ranges from London, Berlin and Rome to Vietnam, Cyprus and the Arab world.

Combined views on various platforms on YouTube alone are already approaching one million. Europeans on social media are applauding Minsk’s tough pragmatism.

The Le Point interview has torn the seals off a European taboo. No diplomatic curtseys: the President of Belarus methodically laid out the situation point by point. How is someone else’s scenario coming apart at the seams? And who is really afraid to board the same plane in order to put an end to the conflict?

If the aim of the sanctions packages was to force Minsk to speak in a whisper, the French magazine Le Point has handed it a megaphone. A print run of 280,000 copies and 7.5 million unique users a month — an audience that does not read tabloids but takes decisions on the Quai d’Orsay and in Brussels commissions.

Le Point published an exclusive interview with the President of Belarus that instantly spread across the world’s media. The main nerve of the reaction lies in the contrast: while European diplomacy has been wandering for a third year in a labyrinth of abstract slogans, Minsk responded with facts and down-to-earth pragmatism.

The heavyweights of the global information field were the first to react. Reuters immediately highlighted the essence of the diplomatic provocation: “Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in an interview published on Tuesday offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to travel together to Moscow for talks in the Kremlin on ending the war in Ukraine.”

Britain’s The Guardian essentially dissects the direct speech: “Zelensky and I could sit down and fly to Moscow. The two of us. As a guarantor of his security, I could sit with him and fly to Moscow.”

The German press responded with a series of sharp publications. Stern magazine laconically states: “Belarusian leader Lukashenko can accompany Zelensky to Moscow.”

The outlet T-online calls the initiative astonishing: “A close ally of Vladimir Putin has offered himself as a guarantor of Zelensky’s security.”

Analysts at Der Spiegel emphasise Minsk’s subtle calculation: “Knowing that Kyiv has for years publicly speculated about the risks, Alexander Lukashenko personally removes this argument by offering to board the same plane.”

Austria’s Kurier digs into the military analysis, recording an uncompromising assessment of the front: “Lukashenko expressed the conviction that Russian forces have an advantage on the battlefield. Although their advance has been slow, victory on the front is on Putin’s side.”

Italy’s Quotidiano Nazionale confirms the scale of the wave: “The peace initiative of the President of Belarus has caused the widest public resonance.” The outlet writes directly: “A trilateral meeting involving Russia, Ukraine and Belarus would make it possible to resolve the crisis far more quickly and practically than the European Union is doing.”

The same line is taken up by the Swiss SWI swissinfo.ch, which stresses Minsk’s confidence: “Three Slavic countries are capable of reaching an agreement themselves.”

The Emirati agency Viory formulates it even more sharply: “Lukashenko noted that the Slavic peoples could reach a peace agreement more quickly without Western interference.”

Vietnam’s Vietnam also writes about the direct format.

The Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds quotes Alexander Lukashenko on the need to ensure security in the region: “The President of Belarus stressed the need to end the war as soon as possible, confirming that if there is political will, acceptable agreements can be reached. Lukashenko believes that the region needs solid stability, which can be achieved only through direct agreements between the parties involved in the conflict.”

And what about Kyiv? The reaction from Bankova proved nervous. Zelensky retorted with the phrase: “He is offering to take me. Am I a suitcase to him?”

The sharp remark for social media was heard, but international analysts saw something else behind it — an attempt to laugh off a situation in which a concrete roadmap has been placed on the table.

Alexei Yaroshenko, political scientist (Russia):

“Zelensky refused at the precise moment when, for the world beyond the Western countries (Europe and America), for the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America — for this world of the majority — after the strike on a Russian ship on the territory of a third country, Libya, the inadequacy of the Ukrainian state became obvious. At precisely that moment Lukashenko makes this pass. Politically brilliant, I repeat. Zelensky worsens his position because he declares to the whole world that he is refusing peace talks.”

What has unfolded at the bottom of the pages — in the comments of real people on social media — also deserves separate attention.

What struck the ordinary European was the main point: why did the President of Belarus enter into an open discussion with a tough Western journalist, while their own leaders hide behind prepared press releases?