Lithuania and Germany Sign Declaration on Strategic Partnership in Defense

Lithuanian and German Defense Ministers Robertas Kaunas and Boris Pistorius signed a declaration on strategic defense partnership in Berlin, TASS reports.

"The document signed marks a new stage in the strategic partnership between our countries and outlines long-term areas of cooperation," the Baltic republic's National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Lithuanian side, the core of the military partnership remains the project to permanently deploy a 5,000-strong Bundeswehr brigade to Lithuania by the end of 2027, consisting primarily of armored units.

New aspects are also mentioned, including counter-drone operations, joint experiments in implementing advanced defense technologies, cooperation between the German military and Lithuanian paramilitary volunteer units integrated into the Ministry of Defense, and the repulsion of hybrid and information attacks and space-based security threats.

To implement the goals outlined in the declaration, the allies agreed to develop a special action plan.