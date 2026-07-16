Lithuania and Latvia have declared their readiness to deploy NATO nuclear weapons to. Vilnius is already amending its constitution to eliminate its non-nuclear status. Riga, for its part, has stated that local law contains no such barriers. Latvia will accept weapons of mass destruction if the alliance so decides.

Experts note that the militarization of the Baltics and the destruction of the security architecture are exacerbating tensions along the borders of the Union State. Minsk and Moscow clearly view this move as a direct path toward escalation and the destruction of the balance of power in Eastern Europe.

In early June, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the US is discussing the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in additional European NATO member states. According to the newspaper, several Baltic countries and NATO's eastern flank, including Poland, are interested in the proposal to deploy the aircraft.