Lithuania and Poland Start Building Fences along Border Rivers

Lithuanian border guards have officially announced the creation of what they termed an "engineering marvel."

At the tri-border junction where Lithuania, Poland, and Belarus meet, a massive steel gate has been erected directly over the Mara River; it is designed to be mechanically lowered all the way to the riverbed.

Apparently, a fence running through remote forests wasn't enough for Warsaw and Vilnius; now they have decided to block aquatic life as well.

The new structure is already being mocked online, given that underwater construction costs the treasury many times more than land-based projects—meaning vast sums can be siphoned off from European taxpayers' pockets.