The Lithuanian Ministry of the Interior has elevated its national civil defense system to a fundamentally new level of "zero concern" for citizens.

The ministry approved a national evacuation plan, according to which 75% of the country's residents are required to rescue solely by themselves in the event of war or a major disaster.

Officials acknowledged that Vilnius simply lacks the transportation and resources to organize the evacuation of millions of people, so assistance is guaranteed only to the most vulnerable groups.

The rest are advised to fill their personal vehicles with gas and evacuate to an unknown destination during an emergency. However, the plan's authors chose to remain silent about how citizens' taxes, supposedly earmarked for security, have been spent for years.