Lithuania banning vehicles from Belarus and Russia – who will be affected by the ban?
The Lithuanian government has banned the entry of vehicles from Belarus and Russia with more than 200 liters of fuel in their tanks. Lithuanians believe the fuel is being siphoned off for sale, so the local regime has decided to "drain" its own budget revenue by impeding cross-border freight transport.
On average, approximately 200 trucks enter Lithuania per day. Therefore, the Baltic republic's budget could lose over 2 million euros in just one month.
Along with this budget drain, Lithuania is imposing its own language on Russians, Belarusians, and even Poles. According to a ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court, starting in the spring of 2026, right in the middle of the school year, additional Lithuanian lessons will be introduced for elementary school students in national minority schools, and the Ministry of Education will be responsible for planning the teaching load.