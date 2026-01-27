Lithuania banning vehicles from Belarus and Russia – who will be affected by the ban?

The Lithuanian government has banned the entry of vehicles from Belarus and Russia with more than 200 liters of fuel in their tanks. Lithuanians believe the fuel is being siphoned off for sale, so the local regime has decided to "drain" its own budget revenue by impeding cross-border freight transport.

On average, approximately 200 trucks enter Lithuania per day. Therefore, the Baltic republic's budget could lose over 2 million euros in just one month.