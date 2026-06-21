Lithuania Continues to Increase Foreign Contingent on Border with Belarus

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Vilnius continues to strengthen its border with Belarus. The country expects a significant increase in its foreign contingent, including troops from the United States and Germany.

Nausėda stated that the next rotation of American troops will bring more soldiers and equipment to Lithuania than previously. In addition to the American reinforcements, Germany plans to deploy approximately 5,000 troops by the end of 2027, the Baltic country's defense minister announced.