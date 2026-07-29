The Lithuanian prosecutor's office is continuing its efforts to finally bury the case of secret CIA torture centers. Local media reports that investigators are complaining about the lack of cooperation from the US, Polish, and Romanian authorities.

Lithuania recently lost its case in an international court and will be required to pay compensation to an Arab man who was tortured in a secret prison.

It is known that the CIA torture center was operational in 2006; similar torture centers existed in several other EU countries. Moreover, the authorities of Lithuania, Poland, and Romania collaborated with the Americans without the knowledge of EU authorities.