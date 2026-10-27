Lithuania Expands Airbase in Šiauliai

Works has begun on expanding and modernizing the Šiauliai airbase in Lithuania. By 2028, this NATO base is expected to accommodate three times more troops: 750 personnel instead of the current 250. Furthermore, the airfield will be capable of handling fifth-generation fighter jets.

The Šiauliai airfield is staffed on a rotational basis: currently, this costs €25 million annually, and this figure could triple within two years.

It's worth noting that Lithuania itself also has to pay: each full-time position requires €2,000-3,000 in monthly budget expenditures.