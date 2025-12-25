Lithuania may lift the ban on fertilizer transit if Washington orders it

Lithuania may lift the ban on the transit of Belarusian fertilizers. However, Vilnius needs an order from Washington to do so.

Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė stated that relations with Belarus are largely coordinated with the Americans, and they have not received any requests to consider transit. However, if such a request were received, she said, Vilnius would consider it.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda also claims to have received assurances from Poland and Latvia that they will take the same position as Lithuania regarding the export of Belarusian fertilizers.