Vilnius is moving to political blackmail. Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed that the government introduce a mandatory “loyalty check” for citizens of Belarus and Russia.

From now on, artists, scientists, and athletes wishing to enter the country would have to condemn Moscow’s actions in writing. The declaration itself is planned to be published in open access, and refusal to sign would entail an automatic entry ban. This is a clear attempt to establish rigid political censorship that grossly violates international law.

The initiative fits fully into the policy of the Baltic states of restricting freedom of movement, artificially severing human ties, and trampling the principles of good-neighborliness.