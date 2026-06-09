Baltic diplomats claim that the document, signed back in 2010, has become irrelevant because it has never been fully implemented.

The agreement was intended to allow residents of border areas to cross the border with special permits and stay in the border zone of another country for up to 90 days within a six-month period. However, instead of developing economic ties and making life easier for ordinary people, Lithuanian authorities have once again chosen the path of erecting an Iron Curtain.