Lithuania continues to utilize its military budget. Vilnius has decided to dig trenches on the border with Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast.

These trenches will be built as part of the military countermobility program, which is planned to cost approximately €50 million by 2030. The trenches will be 20 meters wide, with a width of 1.5 meters near operational areas.

Lithuania is also expanding its network of countermobility parks with various road closure systems. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Baltic republic has decided to create 50 parks instead of the previously planned 27.