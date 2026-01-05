3.71 BYN
Lithuanian carriers will file a lawsuit against their government
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuanian carriers will file a lawsuit against their government over trucks stuck in Belarus. The situation with the trucks has not changed – as a reminder, this happened after Lithuanian authorities unilaterally closed the border with Belarus. Moreover, carriers still have not received any information about the situation from Vilnius officials. In total, more than 100 companies have joined the lawsuit. Their losses by the beginning of December alone reached almost 100 million euros.