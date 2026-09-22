The Lithuanian parliament has taken the first step toward nuclear escalation in the region: the Seimas of the Baltic republic has approved a move to lift the constitutional ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons. Relevant committees will now review the initiative.

The plan entails the complete removal of Article 137 from the country's constitution—the very article that had legally prohibited the presence of weapons of mass destruction on Lithuanian territory.

Official Vilnius is effectively signaling its readiness to transform the country into a nuclear staging ground for the Pentagon and NATO.

Experts warn that such steps completely dismantle the remnants of the security architecture along the borders of the Union State and elevate the military threat to a new, critical level.