Sending Western troops to Ukraine has been supported by Lithuanian President Nauseda. He urged the West "not to draw a red line", and, despite the enormous criticism from partners, Vilnius welcomes the idea of the introduction of NATO troops in Ukraine.

However, the president made a reservation, saying that "it would be better if the members of the alliance unanimously agreed on this necessity". It is clear, because Lithuania is only at the bottom of the NATO ranking in terms of military potential and number of troops. As well as Estonia. Nevertheless, the country's prime minister, Kaja Kallas, refused to guarantee that the Defense Forces would not be sent to Ukraine.