Lukashenko Thanked Governor of Bryansk Region for Assisting Belarusians Affected by Drone Attack

During a meeting with Yegor Kovalchuk, the Governor of Bryansk Region, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his gratitude for the assistance provided to Belarusian citizens affected by drone strikes, BelTA reports.

"I would like to thank you for the help you extended to our people who suffered as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes. You helped us back then. You know that we will not remain in your debt.We are obligated to help, and we will assist you in every way that is necessary," the head of state said.

Photo: BelTA