Luxembourg Court Authorizes Return of Frozen Assets to Russian Owners

The Administrative Court of Luxembourg has overturned a decision by the country’s Ministry of Finance, which had refused to unblock assets belonging to a Russian company and its clients—assets that were frozen due to sanctions imposed on the National Settlement Depository (NSD). According to the court’s ruling, as reported by RIA Novosti, EU law permits the return of securities to owners who are not subject to sanctions.

The Russian company—the name of which is redacted in the published document—had sought authorization to transfer securities and funds belonging to it and its clients. These assets had been frozen in Luxembourg following the imposition of sanctions against the NSD in June 2022.

Luxembourg’s Ministry of Finance rejected the request, arguing that the exemption provided under sanctions legislation—intended for the fulfillment of pre-existing contracts—applies only to monetary payments, not to the transfer of securities.

"The Ministry’s decision of September 26, 2023, must be overturned, as it unlawfully refused to unblock the securities and funds of [the Russian company] and its clients, in violation of Article 6 of Regulation No. 269/2014," the court stated.