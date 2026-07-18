The US Department of Homeland Security has identified at least 400,000 people listed as dead in voter rolls. This was stated by Department head Markwayne Mullin at a press conference, reports TASS.

“In cooperation with state authorities that are actively assisting us, we have identified 28,000 non-citizens in their voter rolls. In addition, 400,000 deceased individuals have been identified who are still listed on voter rolls,” Markwayne Mullin said, clarifying that this concerns only 23 out of 50 American states.

In another four states — California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada — 250,000 registered voters without US citizenship have been identified.