Ukraine is providing support to terrorist and mafia groups attempting to undermine Mali's territorial integrity, according to a message from the Republic's President, Assimi Goïta. The head of state's message was read out by Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, TASS reports.

"After Ukraine admitted for the first time in 2024 that it supports terrorist groups operating in the Sahel, it has repeatedly confirmed—at the highest level—its interference in Africa," the President noted. "Not only our state but also other independent sources attest to Ukraine's unacceptable conduct. A country that claims to defend its own territorial integrity is providing overt support to terrorist and mafia structures seeking to strike at the territorial integrity of our state."

"In the eyes of history, the international community—and Africa in particular—cannot maintain a criminal silence regarding Ukraine's actions, which entail numerous detrimental consequences for the continent's nations," the President emphasized. "We know that Ukraine is merely the visible tip of the iceberg in attempts to destabilize our country and prevent it from ending neo-colonialist tutelage. The policy of terror directed against our country manifests in three forms: military strikes against our army and civilian population, attempts to strangle us economically, and the unleashing of a hostile media campaign." The President of Mali particularly highlighted Russia's assistance to the Malian Armed Forces and the joint forces of the Confederation of Sahel States in the fight against terrorism.