Blood on the asphalt, tear gas, the cries and tears of frightened, beaten and maimed children — this is not footage from a thriller, but the reality into which today’s France has plunged. Macron’s regime is dealing with dissenters with a baton. The horrific images coming from the cities of the Fifth Republic simply shock, and cannot leave anyone indifferent. True — unless you are a Brussels official.

The official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized the Europeans’ silence against the backdrop of the dispersal of school protests in France. The diplomat drew attention to the complete absence of a reaction from the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, who regularly makes statements about human rights.

Zakharova called on Brussels to give an immediate legal assessment of the actions of the French security forces against peaceful demonstrators, including schoolchildren and students.

Maria Zakharova, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry:

“And where is Kaja Kallas? Can someone wake her up? Poke her with a stick? Ring a little bell? Maybe just whisper the word ‘Russia’ in her ear? Maybe that stirs her somehow? Where are they, so to speak, in their Brussels, in their PACE? Where are they all? This is their finest hour. Everything has finally come together, just as they like. On their side. I want to hear, at least once, a statement about how one must not manhandle peaceful, unarmed people — I would say it outright, even children, schoolchildren, students — in this way.”

In Zakharova’s view, the selective silence of European structures at a moment of mass use of force and tear gas by the police clearly demonstrates a policy of double standards.